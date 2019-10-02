Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Mokena Church
Dr. Edward M. Wydra Obituary
Beloved husband of the late Audrey C. Wydra (nee Goodall). Loving father of Mark (Barbara) Wydra and David (Teri) Wydra. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Michael, Michelle, Karen (Ben) Nelson, and Justin Wydra. Dear brother of the late Genevieve Mally. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Mary Mokena Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
