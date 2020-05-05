Edward Malicki
Edward Malicki age 92 of Wheeling. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Doris" Malicki for 62 years. Loving father of Michael (Karen), Thomas (Angy) and the late William Malicki. Dear grandfather of Samantha, Kimberly (Scott) Eichaker, Alyssa, Morgan, Matthew and Adam. Great-grandfather of Colton and Hailey. Uncle and cousin of many.

Services Private. Please visit Ed's memorial page at www.funerals.pro to leave your favorite memories or condolences. The family plans to have a memorial at a later date. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For Funeral info 847.537.6600 or www.funerals.pro



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
