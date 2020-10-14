1/1
Edward Mark Netter
Edward Mark Netter, Age 65. Beloved husband of Debbie Netter for 38 years. Loving father of Sam Netter and Miriam (Levi) Gordon. Proud grandfather of Jameson, Halia, Billy, Ezra, and Gideon. Devoted son of Ruth and Jules Netter, and son-in-law of Judith and the late Herbert Wasserman. Dear brother of Jeffrey Netter and Kim Netter and brother-in-law of Amy Wasserman, and Daniel (Mariella) Wasserman. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Ed was an avid fisherman, searching for "The Big One." To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org. To attend the funeral live stream and shiva information, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
