|
|
Edward "Puggy" Michener, 74, of Harvey, formerly of Beverly, loving father of Edward (Lisa) Michener, devoted grandfather of Jackson Michener, dear brother of Virginia Michener and Elisabet (Keld) Christensen. Veteran of US Army, former proprietor of Beverly Antiques. Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Cremation private. 708-388-1300 www,kruegerfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019