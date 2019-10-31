|
Miles McCahey, of Atlanta, GA, and Winnetka, IL, went to the angels on October 16, 2019 at the age of 56. He will be remembered by many for his wonderful gifts of happiness and generosity for others, love of his family and friends, and unwavering faith. As a young child, he was given the nickname "Smiles." Miles also will be remembered for loving his work at the World of Coca-Cola, passion of fishing in Sun Valley, being a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteering for the GA Special Olympics. Miles was a beloved son of Norine M. McCahey (Atlanta, GA), brother to Fred M. McCahey, Jr. (Williamsburg, VA); sisters Mary Claire Ryan (Burr Ridge, IL), Julie Rogers (Naperville, IL), Norine Dugan (Atlanta, GA), and Jennie McCahey (New York, NY). He also leaves a loving aunt along with a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial mass will be held at Christ the King Cathedral, November 7 at 1:00 pm
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Miles McCahey to Christ the King School, 46 Peachtree Way, Atlanta, GA 30305
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019