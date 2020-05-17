E. "Moore" Anderson, 78, died at 12:10 pm Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Sunnybrook Living Care Center in Fairfield IA. Born June 16, 1941, in Fairfield, he was the son of Ellwood Robert and Edith Bernice Moore Anderson. On December 25, 1964, he married Phyllis Antrim in Kansas. Moore worked as a designer in industrial show business in Chicago for many years. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Moore's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.