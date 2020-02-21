Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Old St. Patrick's Church
700 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Old St. Patrick's Church
Chicago, IL
View Map

Edward Murtagh Dempsey


1963 - 2020
Edward Murtagh Dempsey Obituary
Edward ("Murt") Dempsey, 56, of Chicago, IL., passed away surrounded by his family on February 17, 2020. Murt is survived by his wife and mother of his youngest child, Alexa (nee Nguyen) and his four beautiful children, Edward ("Teddy"), Margot, Catherine ("Kate") and Patrick ("Gig"). He was adored by his mother, Elizabeth ("Betsy") Dempsey, his sister, Jennifer (Peter) Lewis and his brother John (Therese) Dempsey. He was beloved by his numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, extended family members and friends. Murt was pre-deceased by his father Edward J. Dempsey. Murt spent his formative years in Rochester, New York where he graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School, McQuaid Jesuit High School and St. John Fisher College. Upon graduating from college in 1988, Murt headed to Chicago and joined the Xerox Company. He later moved to Lake Forest, IL. where he was a parishioner and eucharistic minister at The Church of St. Mary's. In 2006, Murt launched IncJets Aviation, a full service private aircraft consulting company specializing in acquisition, management and chartering services. Visitation Sunday, February 23, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077 and also Monday, February 24, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60661. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Northwestern Memorial Foundation (Include Edward Murtagh Dempsey in the memo line), 541 North Fairbanks Court, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60611, or online: giving.nm.org/murtdempsey Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020
