Edward N. Jans, age 78, passed away on June 5, 2020 in Murrieta, CA surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Sheryl Jans, Heather (Mike) Sauer, and Jamie Vileikis. Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Matthew, Jonathon, Benjamen and Emma. Devoted son of the late Irving and Bertha Jans. Caring brother of Marcia (Philip) Becker and Gayle Kaplan (Greg Ritter). Loved by many nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held June 9th at Desert Memorial Park in Palm Springs, CA. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to ASPCA.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.