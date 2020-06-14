Edward Norman Jans
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward N. Jans, age 78, passed away on June 5, 2020 in Murrieta, CA surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Sheryl Jans, Heather (Mike) Sauer, and Jamie Vileikis. Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Matthew, Jonathon, Benjamen and Emma. Devoted son of the late Irving and Bertha Jans. Caring brother of Marcia (Philip) Becker and Gayle Kaplan (Greg Ritter). Loved by many nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services were held June 9th at Desert Memorial Park in Palm Springs, CA. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to ASPCA.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the family you will be in our prayers
Madeline Ot&#243;n-Tarpey
Friend
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved