Edward P. Altman, Retired Chicago Fire Commissioner, age 82, survived by wife Judith (nee Harris) father of six children, Edward (Louise), Kathy Ernst (Randy), Michael retired Chicago Fire Department Battalion Chief (Julie), Christine Grooms (Alan), James Chicago Fire Department Captain (Patti), Mark Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief (Mary), brothers Dale (Judy), Robert (Pam)
step-brother & sister Steve & Liz Altman, Godfather to Fr. Joe Altman, Step-children Michael, Laura, Jennifer and Joey. Proud grandfather and great grandfather to many. A Memorial Mass will be held on January 21, 2020 at 10:00am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Donations may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine School Scholarship Fund (srb-chicago.org) and to Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society (cfdgoldbadgesociety.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020