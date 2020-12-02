Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Garrity); loving father of Luke and Claire; fond brother of Carolyn, Robin and the late Joseph and William; devoted son of the late Edward and Dolores; loving brother in law to many of the Garritys and loving uncle of many. Visitation Thursday 3-7 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, friends are asked to meet at St. Mary of the Woods Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Seating is limited due to Covid please sign up for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044CACAD28AAF85-edward