Edward P. Endre Obituary
Edward P. Endre, 95, of Glenview, beloved husband of the late Phyllis and Jacqueline; dear father of Dean (Kathryn), Catherine (Thomas) Diltz and the late Lynne Marie; loving grandfather of Christina Christensen and Jennifer Diltz; devoted great grandfather of Michael; fond brother of Leroy (Sue) and the late Peter, Raymond, Delphine Birren and Adeline Weber. Proud Navy veteran of WW2. Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Church 2324 W. Chase Ave. Chicago Tuesday from 10 am until Mass at 11 am. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
