Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
Edward Grendahl
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church,
205 N. Prospect
Park Ridge, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Edward P. Grendahl


1931 - 2019
Edward P. Grendahl, age 88; Ret. Battalion Chief CFD and proud veteran of the US Marine Corp.; beloved husband of 67 years to Joan; loving father of Mary (Joel) Jaffe, the late James and the late Edward Jr. (Cheryl); cherished grandfather of Kari (Peter) Kelly, Erik (Stacy) Grendahl, Sharon (Sean) Delcambre and James Jaffe; great-grandfather of Abigail, Henry, Grace and Liam. Visitation, Friday, Dec 20th, from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N. Prospect, Park Ridge. Funeral Service Saturday, Dec 21st, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Park Ridge, would be appreciated. For information, Nelson Funeral Home at 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
