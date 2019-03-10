|
Edward P. Hayes, age 89, of Orland Park formerly of Chicago. Retired C.P.D. Beloved husband of the late Anna Mae Hayes (nee Shannon); adored father of Pauline (James) Lundberg, Maureen C.P.D., Robert, William (Melissa) and Patrick (Kathleen) Hayes; loving and much loved grandfather of Lauren, Megan, Kelly and Thomas Hayes, Andrew and Catherine Lundberg and Tess Hayes; cherished son of the late William. and Katherine Hayes; dearest brother of Mary Daly, Julie Pape, Margaret Cowhey, Helen Hayes, Ann Marie Hayes, Maurice, William, Robert and John Hayes; loved uncle of many nieces and nephews and a friend to all who knew him. Visitation Monday, 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019