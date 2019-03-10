Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. Hayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward P. Hayes Obituary
Edward P. Hayes, age 89, of Orland Park formerly of Chicago. Retired C.P.D. Beloved husband of the late Anna Mae Hayes (nee Shannon); adored father of Pauline (James) Lundberg, Maureen C.P.D., Robert, William (Melissa) and Patrick (Kathleen) Hayes; loving and much loved grandfather of Lauren, Megan, Kelly and Thomas Hayes, Andrew and Catherine Lundberg and Tess Hayes; cherished son of the late William. and Katherine Hayes; dearest brother of Mary Daly, Julie Pape, Margaret Cowhey, Helen Hayes, Ann Marie Hayes, Maurice, William, Robert and John Hayes; loved uncle of many nieces and nephews and a friend to all who knew him. Visitation Monday, 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now