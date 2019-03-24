Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Eugene Church
Deacon Edward P. O'Leary, age 81, Passed away on March 21, 2019. Edward was a retired deacon at St. Eugene Church in Chicago and was a retired Chaplain at St. Benedict Nursing Home in Niles. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (nee McArdle). Loving father of Ed (Diane), Cathy O'Leary (Brian Still), Maureen O'Leary, Maribeth O'Leary (John Showalter), Jack (Kacey Hayes) and the late Tim O'Leary. Cherished grandfather of Kelly (Alex) Benthusen, Bill and Jessica Minogue, John O'Leary, Colin McDonough (Katie Lyday), Dan O'Leary, Kevin McDonough, Dylan O'Leary Chamberlain, Megan McDonough, Kate O'Leary Chamberlain, August Timothy O'Leary and great grandfather of Finn McDonough. Dear brother of Deacon Jack (the late Beverly) O'Leary and the late Marilyn Nestler. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Il. Funeral Wednesday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and then proceed to St. Eugene Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Il. Info. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
