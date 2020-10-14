Edward P. Schumann, age 80, of Lombard, died October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Karen nee Lisching; loving father of Janet (Michael) Lynch, MaryBeth (Michael) Sullivan and Robert (Laurie Capitelli) Schumann; fond grandfather of ten, Steven (Stephanie), Bryan, Jessica, Kevin, Daniel (Kylee), Kyle, Jared, Mandy, Brandon and Rachel; great-grandfather of David; dear brother of Sharon Schumann. Preceded in death by his parents, the late Henry H.and Florence (nee Folley) Schumann. Funeral Services Friday, October 16, at 9:15 AM from Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard to Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard for 10 AM Mass. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 4-8 PM. Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Christ the King Church appreciated. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com
or 888-629-0094.