1/1
Edward P. Schumann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward P. Schumann, age 80, of Lombard, died October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Karen nee Lisching; loving father of Janet (Michael) Lynch, MaryBeth (Michael) Sullivan and Robert (Laurie Capitelli) Schumann; fond grandfather of ten, Steven (Stephanie), Bryan, Jessica, Kevin, Daniel (Kylee), Kyle, Jared, Mandy, Brandon and Rachel; great-grandfather of David; dear brother of Sharon Schumann. Preceded in death by his parents, the late Henry H.and Florence (nee Folley) Schumann. Funeral Services Friday, October 16, at 9:15 AM from Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard to Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard for 10 AM Mass. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 4-8 PM. Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Christ the King Church appreciated. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Brust Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved