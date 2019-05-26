Edward P. Toner, age 73, a resident of Naperville, IL passed away on May 23, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence of Naperville. He was born July 31, 1945 in Chicago, IL to the late Edward Toner and Doris Miller. He is survived by his wife Karen A. Toner (nee Malecha); children Patrick Toner and Daniel Toner and their families, Simone (Mike) Lesniak, Bryan (Clanitra) Nejdl, and Robert Nejdl; grandchildren Olivia, Sophia, Miles, and "Papa's" Sophia. Eddie graduated from St. Mell High School in Chicago. He worked as a machinist for the American Can Company in Chicago and then the US Can Company in Elgin, IL. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville, IL. He was also a member of the Knife and Fork Club and the American Can Breakfast Get Together. Eddie was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 31 10:30 AM at St. Raphael's Catholic Church 1500 Modaff Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Eddie's memory, donations in lieu of flowers to 651 W. Washington Blvd. Ste 400 Chicago, IL 60661 or the 1150 Essington Rd. Ste. 109 Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary