Edward "Art" Palumbo, 91 years of age, at rest June 20, 2019. Loving companion of Judith Simon for 34 years. Father figure of Todd (Sarah) Hepp and Amanda (Jason) Konder. "Poppie" of Ava, Nina, Charlie, Harrison and Will.



As gracious as he was generous, Art Palumbo, a Duke University graduate, has said he had received far more than he had given. In recognition of his generosity and loyal support, the Duke School of Medicine has inducted Art Palumbo into the Pinnacle Society.



His philanthropic support of Duke University included The Leonard Palumbo Faculty Achievement Award Endowment Fund, in honor of his brother, Dr. Leonard Palumbo, Jr., established in 1999. The Palumbo Family Medical Scholarship Fund that was established in 2009. Art also made an extraordinarily generous gift to Duke University's Department of Pediatrics supporting research on Batten Disease. He received special recognition from Duke University in 2006 by having the McGovern Davison Children's Health Center renamed the Arena-Palumbo Research and Education Center. He will be receiving the Honorary Alumnus Award from The Medical Alumni Association of the School of Medicine on November 7, 2019.



Visitation is Sunday, June 23rd from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Services are Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Art to Duke Children's at www.gifts.duke.edu/dch or Duke Children's Development, ATTN: Danielle Nolen, 710 W. Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701.



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019