Proud U.S. Army Veteran during WWII, Recipient of the Bronze Star, Member of the Knights of Columbus & VFW Post 7454. Beloved husband of the late June (nee Prince). Dear brother of the late; Stanley & Rita. Kind uncle of Rita Traeger, Bob Burke, Ron Burke & Ruth Kachor. Fond friend of Cynthia Chibe & Barry Gaw. Visitation Thursday, September 19th from 10:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019