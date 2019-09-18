Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Alexander Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Anhalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. Anhalt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward R. Anhalt Obituary
Proud U.S. Army Veteran during WWII, Recipient of the Bronze Star, Member of the Knights of Columbus & VFW Post 7454. Beloved husband of the late June (nee Prince). Dear brother of the late; Stanley & Rita. Kind uncle of Rita Traeger, Bob Burke, Ron Burke & Ruth Kachor. Fond friend of Cynthia Chibe & Barry Gaw. Visitation Thursday, September 19th from 10:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now