Edward R. Koruba, 81, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side. He is the loving Husband of over 61 yrs to his H.S. sweetheart, Lorelei (nee Kraiss); devoted and patient Father to Lynn Cherie Howell, Kathryn Ziyad, Beth Anne Falco and Stephan Koruba; cherished and "rule-breaking" Papa to Sahra, Marissa, Garry Jr., Phillip, Alexandra, Anina, Salvatore, Sawyer and Adam. Fond Brother, Uncle and Friend to many. A proud member of Teamster Local 710 for over 35 yrs. He was an avid fisherman and storyteller. An extended obituary can be found at www.cremation-society.com/obituaries. A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Sunday, April 14th, from 630 pm until 930 pm at Francesca's on 95th; 6248 W. 95th St.; Oak Lawn, Il. 60453.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
