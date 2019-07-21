|
Edward R. Lambke, 84, of Wheaton, born September 30, 1934 in Forest Park, IL he passed away July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara for 62 years; loving father of Ed (Michele), Barbie (Kirk) Guthrie and Jerry (Martha); dear Papa of Zach, Justin "JJ", Michael, Erin and Carolyn; fond brother of Hank (Tina), Eleanore Dennison and Dorothy. Ed was a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years and member of St. Bernardine and St. Michael Parish's. Visitation Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Prayers Wednesday 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to 10 a.m. Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL, 60187. Interment St. Michael Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016. GO SOX!
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019