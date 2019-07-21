Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Rd.
Wheaton, IL
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Rd.
Wheaton, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
Edward R. Lambke


1934 - 2019
Edward R. Lambke Obituary
Edward R. Lambke, 84, of Wheaton, born September 30, 1934 in Forest Park, IL he passed away July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara for 62 years; loving father of Ed (Michele), Barbie (Kirk) Guthrie and Jerry (Martha); dear Papa of Zach, Justin "JJ", Michael, Erin and Carolyn; fond brother of Hank (Tina), Eleanore Dennison and Dorothy. Ed was a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years and member of St. Bernardine and St. Michael Parish's. Visitation Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Prayers Wednesday 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to 10 a.m. Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL, 60187. Interment St. Michael Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016. GO SOX!
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
