Edward Reinhold Teske, formerly of Glenview, Illinois, and the Sedgebrook senior community in Lincolnshire, Illinois, passed away October 8, 2019 at Journeycare hospice in Barrington, Illinois. He was born at home on January 12, 1925 in Tolleston Indiana to Edward and Helen (Eckert) Teske, immigrants from Germany. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Chicago where Edward would attend Lane Tech High School, graduating 3rd in his class in 1941. During summers he caddied at Edgewater Country Club, earning one of the first Evans Scholarships for golf caddies to attend Northwestern University. A member of the Naval ROTC, he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1944 and was immediately assigned to the destroyer USS Williamson (DD244) in the Philippine Sea. While on leave in November 1945, Edward married Honoria Eleanor Johnson in Chicago. After the war, he returned to Northwestern University to earn a masters degree in mechanical engineering. Upon graduation in 1948, he joined the Mechanical Contractors Association Chicago, rising to executive director, a post he held until his retirement in 1997 as the longest serving construction industry executive in the United States. Edward is survived by his daughter, Christine (Dexter) Correa of Boulder Colorado and his son Duane (Melissa) Teske of Rockford, Illinois, 2 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife, parents, and sister, Bertha Teske. Burial at Graceland Cemetery in Chicago at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, 224-260-3730, or the Northwestern McCormick School of Engineering, 800-222-5603.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019