W W Holt Funeral Home
175 W 159Th St
Harvey, IL 60426
(708) 331-0310
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W W Holt Funeral Home
175 W 159Th St
Harvey, IL 60426
Wake
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ First Baptist Church
14441 Loomis Ave
Harvey, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ First Baptist Church
14441 Loomis Ave
Harvey, IL
Edward Roseborough Obituary
Edward Roseborough, 90, passed away June 1, 2019. Born in Harvey, IL where he was a resident of 90 years. He is survived by his wife Grace of 46 years, his daughters: Catherine Harris (Dana), Vanessa Jones (Tim) sons: Warren Roseborough (Cathy), Darrell Roseborough (Gwen); William Harper, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. There will be a visitation at W.W. Holt Funeral Home, 175 West 159th Street, Harvey, IL 60426 on Thursday, June 13th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm CST. Funeral Services will be held June 14th, at Christ First Baptist Church, 14441 Loomis Avenue, Harvey, IL 60426 Wake: 10:00am CST Funeral: 11:00am CST. Burial will be immediately following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421. Condolences can be sent to www.wwholtfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 6 to June 9, 2019
