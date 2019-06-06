|
|
Edward Roseborough, 90, passed away June 1, 2019. Born in Harvey, IL where he was a resident of 90 years. He is survived by his wife Grace of 46 years, his daughters: Catherine Harris (Dana), Vanessa Jones (Tim) sons: Warren Roseborough (Cathy), Darrell Roseborough (Gwen); William Harper, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. There will be a visitation at W.W. Holt Funeral Home, 175 West 159th Street, Harvey, IL 60426 on Thursday, June 13th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm CST. Funeral Services will be held June 14th, at Christ First Baptist Church, 14441 Loomis Avenue, Harvey, IL 60426 Wake: 10:00am CST Funeral: 11:00am CST. Burial will be immediately following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421. Condolences can be sent to www.wwholtfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 6 to June 9, 2019