Edward Ross
Edward Ross age 49 of Wilmette passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family and friends on Friday, April 24th, 2020. Beloved son of the late Judith Rengel Ross and Joel Ross; dear brother of Eric Ross (Carol Anne), and Earl Ross; fond uncle of Jennifer and Nicole Ross; and many devoted friends. His quick wit, intellect, and humor enabled him to hold a genuine conversation with

just about anyone he encountered. Ed was a professional wrestler with Great Lakes Wrestling. He was discovered by Danny Bonaduce and appeared regularly on his radio and tv show as well as many others. Ed brought a smile to everyone he encountered while working at the Wilmette Park District. He was a member of the Hester-Wilmette American Legion post #46 supporting USA Troops and Veterans. In lieu of flowers a go fund me page has been set up for the benefit of Ed and charities that he supports https://www.gofundme.com/f/ed-ross-i-did-it-my-way. You may also do so by visiting gofundme.com. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
