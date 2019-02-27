Home

Edward S. Madejczyk

Edward S. Madejczyk Obituary
Edward S. Madejczyk, age 78. Loving husband of Joyce Madejczyk for 55 blissful years. Beloved father of Kenneth (Mary Ann) and Lori (Joseph) Meyer. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas (fiancé Christy) and Melissa Madejczyk, Christopher and Jessica Meyer. Dear brother of Diana (the late James) Murray and brother in law of Audrey (the late Bud) Marquette. Fond uncle, friend and neighbor of many. Proud retired employee of Procter and Gamble. Ed enjoyed traveling, singing in the church choir, and gardening, but he most enjoyed spending time with his family. Ed will be missed by all the lives he touched. Visitation Sunday, March 3rd, 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Visitation Monday, March 4th, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 434 W Park St, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Entombment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
