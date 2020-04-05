|
|
Edward Smith Mraz, a resident of Schererville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord March 28, 2020. Ed was a good and righteous man, and a wonderful and caring husband, father and friend. He was very loved and respected by all who knew him. A native of Chicago, Edward graduated with Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Notre Dame in 1956. This is where he met and married his wife of almost 63 years, Lora Pagliari. They moved to the western suburb of Roselle where he opened his law practice. Active in local politics, St. Walter Parish, and their community, Ed and Lora raised their family of five. Edward was a well-regarded attorney who practiced in the areas of real estate, estates and municipal law until he retired in 1992. He was the long time attorney for the Village of Bartlett, the Schaumburg Park District and other Illinois Park Districts, and he represented many local businesses, farmers, and individual clients in the Roselle, Bartlett and Schaumburg areas before, and during the growth of those communities. He also served and continued to serve on several bank boards even into retirement. In retirement, Ed and Lora moved to Wisconsin, spending time between Lake Geneva and their tree farm up north. They traveled, enjoyed their family, and stayed active in their church. He is survived by his loving wife, Lora nee Pagliari and children Bryan (the late Jill) Mraz, Loren (Don) Matthes, Maria Mraz, Laurence (Julia) Mraz, and Melissa (David) Pietrzak; as well as 19 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by the The Oaks Funeral Home in Itasca, Illinois. Services are private and a Funeral Mass and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later time when travel is possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dyer, Indiana. stjosephdyer.org For funeral info 630-250-8588 or oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020