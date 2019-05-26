Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Edward Siblik
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Siblik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Siblik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Siblik Obituary
Edward Lee Siblik, age 79, of Lemont, Illinois, passed away suddenly in his home on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019. He was born on May 11th, 1940 in Elmhurst, Illinois, the son of Ed and Josephine Siblik. A graduate of Downers Grove High School in 1958, Ed married the love of his life, Geri (Geraldine) Siblik (Rockwood) on May 30, 1964. Together, they had three children. Ed managed Ordman's Park & Shop for 25 years, retiring from Illinois Food Retailers in 2012. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He loved being grandpa. Known as Mr. Fix-it, Ed was a good friend to many, generous to a fault, lending a hand to family and friends. He loved to tell a good story (some of them even were true) drawn from his amazing adventures from throughout his life. His big hearty laugh carrying across parties and gatherings will be fondly remembered. Survived by his loving wife, Geri of 55 years; three children, John (Michel) Siblik, Lisa Atkinson, Noreen (Brian) Kordzinski; five grandchildren, Piper and Maret (Siblik), Joshua, Nathaniel, Zachary (Kordzinski); 1 sister Gail (Bob) Early, Little Joe, Ellie May, Ruby, Emmie and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, father, a brother Joe, and also a son Keith.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patrick's Church, 200 E. Illinois St., Lemont, IL, 60439 for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment, Clarendon Hills Cemetery, 6900 S. Cass Ave. Darien, IL 60561
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now