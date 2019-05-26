Edward Lee Siblik, age 79, of Lemont, Illinois, passed away suddenly in his home on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019. He was born on May 11th, 1940 in Elmhurst, Illinois, the son of Ed and Josephine Siblik. A graduate of Downers Grove High School in 1958, Ed married the love of his life, Geri (Geraldine) Siblik (Rockwood) on May 30, 1964. Together, they had three children. Ed managed Ordman's Park & Shop for 25 years, retiring from Illinois Food Retailers in 2012. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He loved being grandpa. Known as Mr. Fix-it, Ed was a good friend to many, generous to a fault, lending a hand to family and friends. He loved to tell a good story (some of them even were true) drawn from his amazing adventures from throughout his life. His big hearty laugh carrying across parties and gatherings will be fondly remembered. Survived by his loving wife, Geri of 55 years; three children, John (Michel) Siblik, Lisa Atkinson, Noreen (Brian) Kordzinski; five grandchildren, Piper and Maret (Siblik), Joshua, Nathaniel, Zachary (Kordzinski); 1 sister Gail (Bob) Early, Little Joe, Ellie May, Ruby, Emmie and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, father, a brother Joe, and also a son Keith.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patrick's Church, 200 E. Illinois St., Lemont, IL, 60439 for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment, Clarendon Hills Cemetery, 6900 S. Cass Ave. Darien, IL 60561 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary