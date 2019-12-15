Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Edward Wodnicki
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
Edward S. Wodnicki Obituary
Edward S. Wodnicki, retired Deputy Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department and Executive Director of the Cook County Sheriff's Department. Age 85.  Beloved Husband of the late Joan Wodnicki nee Johnson.  Loving Father of Edward Michael (Nicole), Susan Tomaselli,  and Debbie (Angelo) Ranieri.  Cherished Grandfather of Rachael "Ree", Brandon, Jake, Alyssa, and Sara.  Dearest Brother of the late Joseph, the late Helen, and the late Estella.  Visitation will be held on Sunday December 15, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL  Funeral Monday December 16, 2019 at 10:45 am to St. Juliana Church for 11:30 am Mass.  Interment Maryhill Cemetery.  Edward was a member of the United States Marine Corps, Korean War Veteran 1952-1956.  Edward Stanley Wodnicki was born on February 24, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois.  His father, Stanislaw, was 45 and his mother Ludwika, was 39.  He married Joan L. Wodnicki on October 24, 1956 in his hometown.   Funeral information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
