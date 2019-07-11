Edward Sachs was a devoted son to the late Roz and Herb Sachs and a kind, loving and generous family member, particularly to his cousin David Miller and David's late wife Diane and their daughter Allison. Ed spent years helping those less fortunate than himself as a social worker for the state until he retired. He also had the mind of an artist, with an appreciation for art and literature and an especially deep love for films, which could be felt by anyone who knew him. His ability to remember both the nuance and facts about the films he loved was unparalleled. He was intelligent, charming and funny and was devoted to the welfare of animals. He was a true original. Ed will be missed terribly by his family, his dear friend, Lawrence Seals, and all those who knew him. Graveside service Friday, 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave (Orchid Section), Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to The Humane Society of the United States, [email protected], 866.720.2676. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019