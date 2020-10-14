1/1
Edward Sherman Merkin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Sherman Merkin, age 91, owned Ed's Shoes, located on the southwest side of Chicago; beloved husband and best friend for 55 years of Phyllis, nee Fendelman; loving father of Scott Merkin, Jeff (Traci) Merkin, and Randy (Beth) Merkin; adored grandfather of Summer, Jacob, Brett, and Dana; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Goldie Merkin; cherished brother of Joan (late Herbert) Auerbach and the late Albert (late Eunice) Merkin; dear brother-in-law of Bonnie (Richard) Ebstein; treasured uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Ed deeply loved his family and valued the traditions and spiritual essence of being Jewish. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Thursday, 12 Noon CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Ed's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Chai, 1670 Checker Rd., Long Grove, IL 60047 www.templechai.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved