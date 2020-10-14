Edward Sherman Merkin, age 91, owned Ed's Shoes, located on the southwest side of Chicago; beloved husband and best friend for 55 years of Phyllis, nee Fendelman; loving father of Scott Merkin, Jeff (Traci) Merkin, and Randy (Beth) Merkin; adored grandfather of Summer, Jacob, Brett, and Dana; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Goldie Merkin; cherished brother of Joan (late Herbert) Auerbach and the late Albert (late Eunice) Merkin; dear brother-in-law of Bonnie (Richard) Ebstein; treasured uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Ed deeply loved his family and valued the traditions and spiritual essence of being Jewish. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Thursday, 12 Noon CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Ed's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Chai, 1670 Checker Rd., Long Grove, IL 60047 www.templechai.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.