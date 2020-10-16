1/1
Dr. Edward Simon Baum
01/23/1937 - 10/03/2020

Dr. Edward Baum, a former pediatric oncologist at Chicago's Children's Memorial Hospital (now the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital), and one of the Founders of the first Ronald McDonald House in Chicago and second in the world, passed away on October 3, 2020. He resided with his beloved wife Ann in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he founded another Ronald McDonald House, and is also survived by his children: David (Julie), Daniel (Abigail), Jacqueline Peterson (Tad), Gabrielle Kramer (Martin), Mark (Kristi) and 16 grandchildren.

Dr. Baum is remembered as a brilliant communicator who took the medical profession to a whole new level of service. He understood the needs of children with cancer and their parents, who wanted to stay by their side at all costs. He was a leader who helped put in motion the robust system of family-centered care that exists today throughout Ronald McDonald Houses worldwide. The power of his creativity and energy to mobilize a diverse group of volunteers toward the common goal of improving the lives of children has touched the lives of millions.

Dr. Baum also led the creation of Camp One Step at a Time in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, the first camp for children with cancer in the Midwest. He felt very strongly that even chemotherapy, blood monitoring and other medical needs should not prevent children from having a normal camping experience.

He received his B.A. from the University of Oklahoma, and his M.D. from the University of Missouri, followed by service in the U.S. Army Medical Division. After completing active duty, he transferred to the Army Medical Corps reserves, later retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Dr. Baum was Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics (Hematology, Oncology, and Stem Cell Transplantation), at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. He received awards from the City of Chicago (Father of the Year), Parents Magazine (As They Grow Award), Pi Lambda Phi (Big Pi Award) and an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Aurora University for compassionate service to children.

Dr. Baum will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana: https://rmhccni.org/donate/, Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte: https://www.rmhofcharlotte.org/donate.html or Camp One Step at a Time https://camponestep.org/donate/ On-line condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 am, at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 am - 11 am. The Service will be live streamed via Facebook.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Service will be live streamed via Facebook
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
