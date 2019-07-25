Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Fern Oaks Cemetery
1518 E. Elm St
Griffith, IL
Edward "Shakey Jake" Smith age 79, formerly of Gary, IN, departed from this life and transitioned into eternal life at home with his oldest daughter by his side on Monday June 24, 2019 at 7 o'clock am. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lula Mae Osby and Willie Snowden; sisters, Shirley Betts and Mozella Martin; brothers, Robert Hill and Henry Jenkins II. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, daughters, LuCretia (David) Russell of Frisco, TX and Monique Smith of Indianapolis, IN; son, Jeremy Hardin of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Abdullah Abdul-Hamid; grandchildren, Derrick Winston, Camron Russell, Ja'Niyah Robinson, Benjamin and Malicah Bailey.

Graveside Memorial will be held July 27, 2019 at 11:30 am at Fern Oaks Cemetery 1518 E. Elm St, Griffith, IN 46319
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
