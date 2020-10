Edward Soifer, 97, WWII veteran, sweetheart, best friend, and husband for 69 years of the late Harriet "Malke", nee Friedman; loving father of Terry (Twanna) Soifer and Sheryl Soifer; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Courtney) Soifer and Andrew (Anne) Soifer; adored great-grandfather of Hannah, Evelyn, and Cooper; dear brother of the late Herman (Francine), Dave (Esther), and the late Rose (the late Dan) Stein; fond brother-in-law of the late Sam Friedman and Bee Kaplan; uncle, great uncle, and great-great uncle to many. Private service and shiva. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City of Hope ( cityofhope.org ). To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com