Edward Soifer, 97, WWII veteran, sweetheart, best friend, and husband for 69 years of the late Harriet "Malke", nee Friedman; loving father of Terry (Twanna) Soifer and Sheryl Soifer; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Courtney) Soifer and Andrew (Anne) Soifer; adored great-grandfather of Hannah, Evelyn, and Cooper; dear brother of the late Herman (Francine), Dave (Esther), and the late Rose (the late Dan) Stein; fond brother-in-law of the late Sam Friedman and Bee Kaplan; uncle, great uncle, and great-great uncle to many. Private service and shiva. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City of Hope (cityofhope.org
). To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service:
.