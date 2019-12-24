|
Edward Spafford Lyon, MD, age 93, died peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by his wife of 68 years, Valerie Lyon, their children, spouses and families. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings. The youngest of four children of Dr. Will Ferson Lyon and Alice Thayer Lyon, he lived on Chicago's south side for much of his life. After attending the University of Chicago Laboratory High School, he continued a path of life-long learning at the University of Chicago, with degrees of PhB, SB and MD, and all of his postgraduate medical training. The day he finished high school, he volunteered for the Navy in 1944 for 2 years as a petty officer in the Air Corps. He married Valerie Jean Traut in 1951, and together they raised 12 children. After completing his internship and urology residency, he joined the faculty at the University of Chicago, where he fulfilled many important administrative roles during his noteworthy 38 year academic and professional career. He was a beloved teacher, mentor and collaborator for numerous medical students, residents, fellows and colleagues. His research focused on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of kidney stones. Combining curiosity, creativity, surgical skill, and a love of photography, he developed new techniques and instrumentation for surgical stone treatment, pioneering ureteroscopy and the practice of endourology. He taught his techniques to urologists around the world. Ureteroscopy rapidly became an invaluable procedure in the diagnosis and treatment of urologic diseases throughout the world. He was a trusted colleague and physician to countless patients. His soft-spoken, genuine nature and understated skill, intelligence, and humility are his legacy. He flourished during retirement with a never-ending agenda of hobbies and projects with his wife, children, 36 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He will be missed, and his legacy will carry on as a role model and mentor, a gentleman and scholar, and a wonderful family man.
Services are private. A memorial service at the University of Chicago is being planned. Arrangements were entrusted to the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
