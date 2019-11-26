|
Edward Stoub passed away Friday, Nov 23rd at The Birches in Clarendon Hills at the age of 89. He had a beautiful wife, Marjorie, and four children, Cheryl Sitkowski, Tom Stoub, Jan Yount, and Diane Keehan and their spouses John Sitkowski, Katie Stoub, Scott Yount, and Tom Keehan. Additionally he claimed 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren
Ed was a builder, photographer, artist, great father and loving husband. He will be missed by all who knew him and we are comforted that his Lord has accepted him with loving arms
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019