Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Stoub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Stoub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Stoub Obituary
Edward Stoub passed away Friday, Nov 23rd at The Birches in Clarendon Hills at the age of 89. He had a beautiful wife, Marjorie, and four children, Cheryl Sitkowski, Tom Stoub, Jan Yount, and Diane Keehan and their spouses John Sitkowski, Katie Stoub, Scott Yount, and Tom Keehan. Additionally he claimed 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren

Ed was a builder, photographer, artist, great father and loving husband. He will be missed by all who knew him and we are comforted that his Lord has accepted him with loving arms
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -