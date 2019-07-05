|
|
Edward T. Cotter, 96, June 22, 2019 of Fort Myers, FL formerly of Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by his wife, Julia (nee Kazakauskas) in 2014. Beloved father of Terence, (late Geraldine) Richard, Gary (Elaine), Carol Bartkus (Robert), Judy Michalak (Robert). Cherished grandfather to fourteen, dearest great grandfather to twenty. Fond brother of Richard (Patricia) and Dorothy Paulan. Edward served in World War II as a quartermaster on the USS Sheridan, an attack transport ship. He was Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 691 for many years. Edward was a humble man, a devoted husband and father. Mass of Christian burial will be held on July 11, 2019 at Nativity BVM Church, 2700 W. 69th St, Chicago, IL at 10:30AM with visitation starting at 9:30AM. Interment St Casimir Cemetery 4401 W 111th St, Chicago, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019