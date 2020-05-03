Edward T. Gilbert, 101, long time resident of Edison Park, C.F.D. retired. Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Virginia, nee Mau. Loving father of the late Michael (JoAnn) Gilbert, Catherine (Kenneth) Kozubal and Patricia (Thomas) Leppert. Proud grandfather of Fr. Giles Michael Gilbert, Kaitlin Kozubal, Kyle Gilbert and Ashley Kozubal. Dear brother of the late Frances (Babe) Schaefer and the late James Gilbert. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many.
Due to the governmental restrictions on public gatherings the services were private. Arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.