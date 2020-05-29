Edward T. Hollander Jr.
Loving husband of Lois (Horwitz), father of Tracy (Brian) Dvoret, Beth Ellen Hollander (Elizabeth Fraiberg), grandpa of Alexis (Adam) Gillick, Lauren Dvoret, gpop of Samuel and Devin Gillick. Loving brother-in-law to Donald (Judith) Horwitz. He passed away on Monday May 25th in Arizona amongst his family. Celebration of life to be held in Chicago at a later date. Family request donations sent to Cancer Wellness 215 Revere Dr Northbrook, IL 60062. He will forever be missed.


Published in Chicago Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
