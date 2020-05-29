Loving husband of Lois (Horwitz), father of Tracy (Brian) Dvoret, Beth Ellen Hollander (Elizabeth Fraiberg), grandpa of Alexis (Adam) Gillick, Lauren Dvoret, gpop of Samuel and Devin Gillick. Loving brother-in-law to Donald (Judith) Horwitz. He passed away on Monday May 25th in Arizona amongst his family. Celebration of life to be held in Chicago at a later date. Family request donations sent to Cancer Wellness 215 Revere Dr Northbrook, IL 60062. He will forever be missed.





