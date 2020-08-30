1/1
Edward Thomas Buckley
Edward (Edd) Thomas Buckley, 91, of Park Ridge, IL, died Sunday evening, August 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruth, and his wife, Mary Ramah (Calkins). Edd is survived by his daughters, Maureen (Bud) Jones, Ruth Anne (Daniel) Kinsella, Kathleen (Tim) Frey, and Nancy (Robert) Buckley and his beloved grandchildren: Sarah, Kacy, Jack, Kyle, Timothy, Elizabeth, Emma, Sam, William, Grace, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was born in Chicago, IL, but grew up in Ottumwa, Iowa and was a University of Iowa graduate. He started "Edd the Florist" flower shop in Ottumwa before moving to Arizona, then Minnesota, finally settling in Park Ridge, IL. He founded Associated Marketing, a market research firm with a focus on perishable goods, and presided over it for decades until his retirement.

Due to the current Covid19 pandemic, a celebration of his life may be scheduled at a later date. His remains will be buried in his beloved Iowa, at Evergreen Cemetery, in the town of Fairfield, Iowa. The family is appreciative of the wonderful care he received at St. Andrews during the past year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden or The Anti-Cruelty Society. These honor his loves of both horticulture and dogs.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
