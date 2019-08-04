|
Edward V. Obrochta, 93, of Roselle for over 60 years died August 1, 2019. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Jaske); loving father of Don (Linda), Mike, Greg, Debbie (Stan) Faulkner, Perry (Kim) and Karla (Jack) Bushell; proud grandfather of 15, cherished great grandfather of 24. He will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, August 7, 9:00am until time of prayers 10:30am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Road (1/2 mile South of Irving Park Road) Roselle, to St. Walter Church, Mass 11:00am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019