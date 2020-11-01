1/1
Edward V. Tadevich Jr.
Edward V. Tadevich Jr., age 75, Army Veteran, beloved husband of Jill S. (nee Bosmann); loving father of Adrienne (Geoffrey) Stigler and Keith (Kim) Tadevich; cherished grandfather of Ava and Ethan Stigler, Haley, Jack, Nathan and Sarah Tadevich; dearest brother of Rosemary (Daniel) Fritsch, Deidre (Jay) Wright, the late Dennis and the late Darryl (Linda) Tadevich; dear brother-in-law of Bruce (Marjorie) Bosmann; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ed was a retired proprietor of Burr Oak Bowl, Mardi Gras Lanes and Oak Forest Bowl. Visitation Monday 3:00 P.M. until time of Funeral Service 7:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to pay their respects. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer 13770 Noel Rd. Suite 801889 Dallas TX 75380. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
NOV
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
9 entries
October 31, 2020
To Adrienne, Keith, & all Tadevich family, I am sorry to hear of Ed's passing. I grew up at Burr Oak Bowl. The Tadevich family gave me my 1st job in '86. Bowling & running a lge I made countless friends over the decades thanks to them. Ed, was always nice to me as all the Tadevich's were. He will be missed. Ed always took the time to say hello, smile, & talk for a moment to anyone who approached no matter how busy it got. The whole family is like that. Many good memories. Ed & Daryl are probably bowling 300's right now! God bless & my sympathy
ERIC F VICTOR
Friend
October 30, 2020
Mrs. Tadevich, Adrienne and Keith. So very sorry for your loss. Mr. Tadevich was such a big part of my life growing up. As a friend of Keith’s, the Tadevich’s welcomed me into their family. They let me tag along pretty much everywhere they went allowing me to experience things that I never would have without them. Never once did I ever feel anything but welcomed. That’s just who they were and who he was. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for Mr. Tadevich and his family and will always regret not having a chance to thank him for it all.

Rest in Piece
Tom Flaig
Friend
October 30, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to the entire Tadevich family. RIP Ed
Clem and Carole Dore
Friend
October 30, 2020
Rest In Peace, Ed.
It’s been a long time but I did not forget the Friday night league and all the great bowling you and your family provided, Throw nothing but strikes, my friend
George Gervase&#8217;s
Friend
October 30, 2020
What a gift to be friends since we were kids. We’ll miss you dearly.
Roxanne and Roger
Friend
October 29, 2020
Keith- our sincerest condolences on the loss of your father. You and our family are in our prayers.
The Antkiewicz Family
Friend
October 29, 2020
Rip Ed it was our pleasure to have you in our life You were just a kind person John and I will miss you so very much RIP my friend .
John and Kathy DeRango
Friend
October 29, 2020
Ed till we meet again. Eternal peace Bud.
Ray Paramo
Friend
October 29, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Gilder
