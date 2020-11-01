Mrs. Tadevich, Adrienne and Keith. So very sorry for your loss. Mr. Tadevich was such a big part of my life growing up. As a friend of Keith’s, the Tadevich’s welcomed me into their family. They let me tag along pretty much everywhere they went allowing me to experience things that I never would have without them. Never once did I ever feel anything but welcomed. That’s just who they were and who he was. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for Mr. Tadevich and his family and will always regret not having a chance to thank him for it all.



Rest in Piece

Tom Flaig

Friend