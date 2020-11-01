Edward V. Tadevich Jr., age 75, Army Veteran, beloved husband of Jill S. (nee Bosmann); loving father of Adrienne (Geoffrey) Stigler and Keith (Kim) Tadevich; cherished grandfather of Ava and Ethan Stigler, Haley, Jack, Nathan and Sarah Tadevich; dearest brother of Rosemary (Daniel) Fritsch, Deidre (Jay) Wright, the late Dennis and the late Darryl (Linda) Tadevich; dear brother-in-law of Bruce (Marjorie) Bosmann; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ed was a retired proprietor of Burr Oak Bowl, Mardi Gras Lanes and Oak Forest Bowl. Visitation Monday 3:00 P.M. until time of Funeral Service 7:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to pay their respects. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer 13770 Noel Rd. Suite 801889 Dallas TX 75380. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200