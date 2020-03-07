|
Edward W. Helgesen, 81, of Bloomingdale, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born October 29, 1938 in Chicago. Edward worked as a Data Processing Manager for Pepsi for 41 years. He enjoyed Fishing, golfing, gardening, swimming and spending time with his family. Edward was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Memorial visitation for Edward and his late son Jon will be 9:30am until time of Mass 10:00a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at St Matthew Church, 1555 Glen Ellyn Rd, Glendale Heights. Burial Queen of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements and cremation were handled by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Roselle. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , would be appreciated. Information 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2020