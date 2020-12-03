Edward W. Hennessy, Age 75, U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietnam War, Born into Eternal Life on November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Caren for 47 years. Loving father of Edward W. II (Diane Zimmer), Peter J. (Kathleen Foster), Christopher M. (Kayley Towns), and Carrie Lynn (Timothy) Hennessy-Wild, and the late Infant Joseph Michael Hennessy. Proud "Grandpa Goofy" of Billy, Maggie, Liam Zimmer, Ella, Lucas, Moira, Evan, Michael, and Sheila Hennessy, and grand-dog, Baxter. Devoted brother of Leo V. (Maureen), the late Michael J. (the late Margaret), Peter F., Ret. U.S.N. (Carol), James J. (Patti), the late Patricia (Gerald) Daly, the late Francis "Frank" (Jacqué), Robert C. (Allison), and John J. "Jack" Hennessy. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Past Commander and Quartermaster Member of V.F.W. Post # 7179, EK-Gentry, Riverdale, IL. Former Safety Officer at Palos Hospital. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020, 3-9 pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 3010 S. 48th Ct., Cicero, IL 60804 on Saturday, December 5, 2020 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Memorials to Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Pl., Chicago, IL 60632 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com