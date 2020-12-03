1/1
Edward W. Hennessy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward W. Hennessy, Age 75, U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietnam War, Born into Eternal Life on November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Caren for 47 years. Loving father of Edward W. II (Diane Zimmer), Peter J. (Kathleen Foster), Christopher M. (Kayley Towns), and Carrie Lynn (Timothy) Hennessy-Wild, and the late Infant Joseph Michael Hennessy. Proud "Grandpa Goofy" of Billy, Maggie, Liam Zimmer, Ella, Lucas, Moira, Evan, Michael, and Sheila Hennessy, and grand-dog, Baxter. Devoted brother of Leo V. (Maureen), the late Michael J. (the late Margaret), Peter F., Ret. U.S.N. (Carol), James J. (Patti), the late Patricia (Gerald) Daly, the late Francis "Frank" (Jacqué), Robert C. (Allison), and John J. "Jack" Hennessy. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Past Commander and Quartermaster Member of V.F.W. Post # 7179, EK-Gentry, Riverdale, IL. Former Safety Officer at Palos Hospital. Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020, 3-9 pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 3010 S. 48th Ct., Cicero, IL 60804 on Saturday, December 5, 2020 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Memorials to Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Pl., Chicago, IL 60632 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved