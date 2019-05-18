|
Edward W. Karge age 80; beloved husband of the late Nancy nee Burke; special friend of Carolyn Morrissey; dear brother of the late Alfred (Joan) Karge and the late Phyllis (late Ross) Chisholm; loving Uncle, Great Uncle, God Father and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Funeral Monday May 20, 2019; Lying in State 10 am; Funeral Service 11:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church 4660 W. 94th St. Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Interment Bethania Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 18, 2019