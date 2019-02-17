Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Edward W. Lakickas Obituary
Beloved husband of Lynn (nee Sievers). Loving father of Kristen Lakickas, Katie (Mike) Mazalin, Adam (Stephanie) Lakickas & Sammy Baudo. Cherished grandfather of Eleyna & Major. Adoring son of the late; Jonas & Ida (nee Bolkowski). Dear brother of Erv (Arlene) Lakickas. Kind uncle of many nieces & nephews. Devoted companion to his dog "Peaches". Visitation Wednesday, February 20th from 3 until 9 p.m. Chapel service Thursday, February 21st at the Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights, service time PENDING. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
