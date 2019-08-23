|
|
Edward W. Mack retired C.P.D. ,age 70. Beloved husband of Joann Mack nee Druggan; loving father of Christine (Robert) Thomas, Ann (James) Canner, and Elizabeth (Todd) Hayward; beloved son of the late Edward and Mary Mack nee Salem; fond grandfather of Patrick, Ashley, Georgia, Riley, Audrey, Emma, Molly, and Nicholas; dear brother of Mary Therese Mack and Grace Mack. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels at 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Family and friends to meet Monday at St. Eugene Parish for Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment is private. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019