Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Franciscan Village Convent
11400 Theresa Drive
Lemont, IL
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Franciscan Village Convent
11400 Theresa Drive
Lemont, IL
Edward W. Reszel, age 89; Korean War Veteran; loving brother of Jerry (Joan) Reszel, the late Alphonse Reszel and the late Hillard Reszel; devoted uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle to many; preceded in death by parents Alfred and Rose Reszel. Visitation Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Franciscan Village Convent, 11400 Theresa Drive, Lemont. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
