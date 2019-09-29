|
Edward W. Reszel, age 89; Korean War Veteran; loving brother of Jerry (Joan) Reszel, the late Alphonse Reszel and the late Hillard Reszel; devoted uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle to many; preceded in death by parents Alfred and Rose Reszel. Visitation Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Franciscan Village Convent, 11400 Theresa Drive, Lemont. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
