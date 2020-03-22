Home

Edward W. Zmuda

Edward W. Zmuda Obituary
Edward W. Zmuda, age 93. Husband of the late Stephanie (Galus); brother of the late Theodore (the late Wanda), the late Stephanie Zmuda; brother-in-law of many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; survived by many nieces and nephews. World War II Veteran in the Asian Pacific Arena 46th Eng. Construction BN, retired from Cowhey Fuel and Material. Funeral Services and Interment are private. Celebration of his life at a future date. Donations to Mount Saint Joseph, 24955 N. Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. For further information 312-421-0936.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
