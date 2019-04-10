Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Edward Damko
Edward Walter Damko, age 63, of Evanston, and formerly of Skokie & Chicago. Actively involved in the Special Religious Education (SPRED) program at Saint Nicholas Church in Evanston. Beloved son of the late Walter R. and Rita C. Damko nee Nihlean. Loving brother of Suzanne (Thomas) Cosgrove. Fond uncle of Brendan (Kelly) Riordan, Christopher (Chihiro) Cosgrove, and Kevin Cosgrove. Proud great-uncle of Flynn Riordan. Visitation Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., at Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Monday, April 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 806 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL 60202. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Adult Down Syndrome Center, 1610 Luther Ln., Park Ridge, IL 60068. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
