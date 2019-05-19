Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes Inc
295 Main St Nw
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
(815) 932-1214
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Jankowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Walter "Sonny" Jankowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Walter "Sonny" Jankowski Obituary
Edward W. "Sonny" Jankowski passed away on May 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on July 16, 1942 to Bruno and Helen Jankowski, and is survived by his brother (Rev) Daniel and sister, Marianne. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Maternity BVM. Memorials to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com. Info. 815.932.1214
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now