Edward W. "Sonny" Jankowski passed away on May 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on July 16, 1942 to Bruno and Helen Jankowski, and is survived by his brother (Rev) Daniel and sister, Marianne. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Maternity BVM. Memorials to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com. Info. 815.932.1214
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019