Edward Ward
Edward "Teddy" Ward, age 74 of Lyons. Passed in his sleep surrounded by his family following a short illness. Beloved Husband of Linda, nee Pierce; loving Dad of Tommy (Maryann) Ward and Tracey Ward; loving Papa of Arianna Gonzales, Maximo Gonzales, Lili Davila and Anthony Caprio; Brother of Mary (Walter) Samson; Uncle to many Nieces and Nephews; preceded in death by his parents Thomas Ward and Mary Ward, nee Kelly. Visitation Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services Ltd. 9445 W. 31st Street Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Service Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. All State and Federal Covid – Recommendations & Guidelines are followed. All guests (maximum of 50 at a time) entering the building must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Interment Private. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o Edward Ward Family. We will gladly forward it on to the Family.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
